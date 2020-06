KUALA LUMPUR: A moderate earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale hit Kudat, Sabah, at 9.58am today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department, in a statement today, said the epicentre of the quake was located at 6.92 degrees north and 116.37 degrees east at a depth of 629km, about 47km west of Kudat.

However, it posed no tsunami threat to Malaysia. - Bernama