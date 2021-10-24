Modest preparations for Deepavali in Negeri Sembilan

SEREMBAN: The Indian community in the state is taking advantage of the weekend to make preparations to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Deepavali on Nov 4.

However, most of them have opted for modest preparations due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

A visit by Bernama to Little India along Jalan Yam Tuan, here, found that shoppers are making early preparations to avoid congestion that often occurs the last few days before Deepavali.

Housewife G. Shanti, 57, from Kuala Pilah said she and her family preferred doing Deepavali shopping early to avoid huge crowds.

Sharing the same sentiment, T. Pramawathy, 32, said she would get to the shopping mall as early as possible to find her shopping needs for Deepavali to avoid long queues.

“My family and I choose to celebrate Deepavali in moderation as we did the previous year,” she said.

On her favourite Deepavali dish, the nurse said chicken rendang is a must-have in her family’s home during Deepavali, in addition to mutton curry, tosai and muruku.

G.Risha, 17, from Mantin said she decided to spend prudently in preparing for this year’s Deepavali.

“Last year I celebrated Deepavali by just staying at home but now that the Covid-19 cases have dropped, I’m here to do some shopping,” she said.

Meanwhile, saree and jewellery trader, S. Nitin, 65, said he was relieved that people have started spending and making preparations since last week compared to last year that saw his income dropped by almost 50 percent.

He said, following the current challenging economic times, many people chose to spend prudently, especially during the festive season.

Owner of a textile and clothing store, S.Anvarasan, 56, expects more customers come on the last few days before Deepavali for last-minute shopping.

“Thank you to the government for allowing interstate travel which will increase the number of visitors from various states and revive the country’s economy,” he said. — Bernama