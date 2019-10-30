Modified bicycle accidents: Integrated enforcement by police, JPJ needed

KUALA LUMPUR: More efficient and integrated enforcement by the police and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) is important in curbing road accidents that have claimed the lives of children using modified bicycles (basikal lajak).

Announcing this yesterday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said all parties, including parents also had a responsibility to monitor their children’s movements.

“By law, there is no rule to punish parents who do not monitor their children’s activities ... we have not reached that level,” he told reporters at the “Asia Pacific Road Safety 2019” seminar here yesterday.

Loke was commenting on a recent video that went viral on social media, showing a group of children riding modified bicycles on a road.

The incident which is believed to have occurred in Ampang, was recorded by a taxi driver who happened to be passing by.

Meanwhile, Loke said the government planned to create more designated lanes for motorcycles in the future and improve its design to ensure the safety of motorcyclists — the construction of the lanes will also be presented in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

This move will involve discussions with the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) and the Road Safety Department (JKJR). — Bernama