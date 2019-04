KOTA KINABALU: A module and four board games on marine environmental education have been produced to educate the public on the importance of marine life, said Sabah Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Assaffal P. Alian.

He said the module and board games were produced based on a study conducted by the Sabah Department of Environmental Protection, with the cooperation of the Malaysian World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF).

“The module and the games are good and I find them effective at teaching the society to love the environment, especially marine life in Sabah,” he told reporters at the launch of the module and board games here today.

He said the module and board games, which could also be used as teaching aid in environmental education, would be distributed free to the public, as well as schools.

They are also available at the Sabah Department of Environmental Protection, he added. — Bernama