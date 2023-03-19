MOE addressing shortage of teachers in four subjects

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is addressing the issue of teacher shortages in the four subjects of Design and Technology (RBT), Malay Language (BM), English Language (BI) and Islamic Education, said its director Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali.

He said the ministry has held discussions with the Education Services Commission (SPP) on the teacher recruitment process.

“The MOE has also proposed several ways and held discussions to refine the methods of recruitment and we will soon conduct a recruitment exercise to offer teachers who quailfy in phases,” he said after checking on the situation on the first week of school at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Chung Hwa here today.

Pkharuddin said the ministry would also be working with the Teachers Education Institute (IPG) and public universities in efforts to increase the number of trainee teachers in the four subjects.

“We will deal with the teacher shortage phase by phase as the problem cannot be solved in a short time. It will probably take two or three years,” he said. - Bernama