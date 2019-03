KUALA LUMPUR: An allocation of RM17.3 million has been set aside by the Ministry of Education (MOE) for the undergraduate degree scholarship programme this year, according to Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching.

It is an increase from the RM14.8 million allocated last year, she said in reply to Wong Kah Woh (PH-Ipoh Timur) who wanted to know the types of scholarships and the amount of allocation set aside by the government for undergraduate degree programmes for 2018 and 2019.

In another development, Teo said the government’s move to provide funds for private colleges should not be disputed.

“I just want to say that not only under the PH government allocations were given to private institutions of higher learning. Under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government, the Tunku Abdul Rahman University College had also received government funds on an annual basis.

“Besides, an Islamic university in Cyberjaya also receives sponsorship of RM15 million from us (PH government). So, let’s not argue about the efforts of PH or BN in helping the universities because, at the end of the day, it is all for the students, our Malaysian students,” she said in reply to a supplementary question Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (BN-Jerantut). — Bernama