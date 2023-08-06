MOE always takes proactive measures to address glut of graduate teachers: Fadhlina

KAJANG: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is always taking proactive measures to address the glut of graduate teachers by holding discussions and sharing data with relevant parties.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry would hold discussions from time to time over the matter, adding a more planned projection was being done.

“Discussions are being done progressively...What I can share is how we want to take more proactive actions, that is, firstly, data sharing and secondly a more planned projection because we at MOE handle the graduates of the Institutes of Teacher Education (IPG).

“Besides, the Ministry of Higher Education also manages other faculties of education so the projection and sharing of this data is important, so I can tell you that it is very progressive,“ she said during a visit to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah here today.

Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris is also working together with MOE to tackle the issue and placement of teachers, she said.

Meanwhile, Education director-general Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali said results of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 have shown a narrower gap between urban and rural areas which is 0.03 points compared to last year.

“The gap between rural and urban areas is getting smaller, showing that rural children are doing better. The achievement of urban students has increased, even more so for rural students indicating rural students have access to education that is equal to or almost the same as those in the city.

“This may be because we have expanded internet access allowing them to obtain reference materials online,“ he said, adding that if this could be further strengthened, the gap would be further narrowed and everyone would have equal access to quality education. - Bernama