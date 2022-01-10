MOE assets ready to be used for floods, GE15

PUTRAJAYA: Assets belonging to the Education Ministry (MoE) are ready to be used for the 15th general election (GE15) and also during floods, Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said.

As an institution, he said the ministry has always provided support when it comes to the use of schools either as flood relief or polling centres, a responsibility that has long been undertaken.

“Whatever the situation, during floods, we (MoE) are ready to cooperate. And if schools are needed as voting centres, then we will cooperate as well,” he told a media conference after the handover ceremony of the implementation of the Precinct 15 School Complex construction project here today.

The MoE is directly involved during floods by providing assets such as schools to serve as temporary evacuation centres. They are also usually used as voting centres during elections.

Radzi, who is a Bersatu vice-president, however, said that while Bersatu was ready to face GE15, the people’s welfare must be prioritised ahead of political interests.

“We understand and sympathise with the people’s sufferings. We want to give sufficient space for administrative functions and duties to take priority for the people’s well-being.

“However, if the election is called anyway, we (Bersatu) as a party will always be ready,” he said. - Bernama