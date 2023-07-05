MOE calls on schools to avoid outdoor activities during hot weather

NIBONG TEBAL: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has once again advised all schools to not organise any activities outside the classroom, such as cross-country runs and sports activities, for the safety of students, given that the weather condition is still hot at the moment.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the MoE held a session with all education departments in the state to provide guidance to ensure that schools do not conduct outdoor activities at this time.

“The MoE has advised schools not to organise activities outside the classroom at this time due to the hot weather, but the postponement is temporary and depends on the (prevailing) weather conditions.

“However, there are some states where the weather is improving, so we will monitor from time to time and give guidance and advice accordingly.

“Just for the time being, I ask all schools to temporarily postpone (activities outside the classroom) until the weather really returns to normal and students can do outdoor activities safely as we need to take precautions,” she said here today.

Fadhlina, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nibong Tebal, was met at the parliamentary constituency’s Aidilfitri open house at Dewan Dato’ Haji Ahmad Salleh in Kampung Permatang Keling here, which was also attended by Education director-general Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali and Penang Education director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad.

Fadhlina said this when asked to comment on parental concerns about the health of school children who are at risk of heat stroke if schools conduct outdoor activities such as cross-country runs and sports activities in the current heatwave.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said that so far no school has been closed due to the hot weather, but her ministry was taking various approaches and remains on alert for any eventuality.

“The Ministry of Health is always vigilant while management related to guidelines and monitoring are strictly carried out by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change to ensure the situation is under control,” she said.

Previously, the MoE issued a statement allowing administrators to close schools if the daily temperature status for hot weather is at warning level 2 with the highest temperature exceeding 37 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days. - Bernama