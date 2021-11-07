MOE completes distribution of 150,000 digital devices under Cerdik

NILAI: The Education Ministry (MOE) has completed the distribution of a total of 150,000 devices under the Cerdik initiative to eligible students nationwide.

Its senior minister, Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (pix) said the devices were contributed by government-linked investment companies (GLICs) and government-linked companies (GLCs). Yayasan Hasanah, a foundation under Khazanah Nasional Bhd, who coordinated the initiative.

He said the last recipient was Form Three student, Muhammad Harith Irfan Mohd Daniel Timothy from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pinji, Ipoh on Oct 29.

“Yayasan Hasanah sent the devices to the district education offices (PPD) nationwide and the MOE’s role was to identify and distribute the devices to the eligible students.

“In the initial stages, there were some delays in the distribution of devices as during that period there were worldwide movement controls and lockdowns, including in Malaysia, which affected the supply of devices from originating countries,“ he said.

Radzi said this after conducting checking on student admissions at the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) Technical Education Campus, Bandar Enstek, Nilai, here, today.

He said there should be no more issues arising on the implementation of the initiative and distribution of the devices, adding that recipients were using the devices in their learning.

Meanwhile, regarding today’s visit, Radzi said a total of 26,152 students had entered 27 IPG campuses nationwide from yesterday.

He added that of the total,16,252 students are placed in hostels and the MOE would continue to monitor the admission of IPG students to ensure it runs smoothly.

-Bernama