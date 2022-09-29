MOE conducts in-depth probe into alleged kidnap bid of pupils

TANJUNG MALIM: Senior Minister of Education Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the ministry, in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), is conducting an in-depth probe into the reports of attempted kidnapping of pupils before taking appropriate action to ensure the safety of schoolchildren.

He said any allegation of attempted kidnapping or abduction of children from school, needed to be investigated on a case-by-case basis.

“We will probe every piece of information, we don’t want to just look at the surface value and then we conclude all that,“ he told a press conference on the Sustainable Nature Exploration Programme III at the Sungkai Wildlife Conservation Centre (PKHL) here today.

Yesterday, the police dismissed social media reports about alleged kidnap bids in several districts in the country including Tangkak, Melaka Tengah, Kuantan and Shah Alam.

The police also said that the purported attempt to kidnap a pupil outside a primary school at Taman Pinji Mewah, Ipoh was false. - Bernama