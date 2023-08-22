MOE: Education Blueprint a success over 10 years since implementation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Education Blueprint 2013 to 2025 has been a success over the 10 years since its implementation, according to the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) 2022 Annual Report which was launched today.

The ministry in a statement today said that the latest annual report and Gallery Walk clearly showed that although there were various challenges and obstacles, they could be overcome with high determination and sustainable innovation.

“Reviewing the journey, stakeholders can refer to each annual report from 2013 to 2022 to see the ‘lessons learnt’ in a decade since the launch of the blueprint.

“It records the successes, challenges, as well as the involvement of various parties in the transformation of education, such as the communities, NGOs, and corporate parties that have contributed to the overall success of the blueprint,“ read the statement.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the 2022 Annual Report also outlined the achievements through the implementation of the initiatives under the blueprint, as well as the areas of focus for the year 2023.

The 2022 Annual Report was launched by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek at the Raja Tun Uda Library in Shah Alam, Selangor today.

“Every annual report on the blueprint from 2013 shows the transformative achievements over the past decade.

“From improved student performance and improved teacher training to the integration of technology in the classroom, the report outlines the blueprints impact on education at all levels,“ the statement added.

According to the statement, the blueprint was launched in 2013 when Malaysia embarked on a visionary path, launching a comprehensive education action plan aimed at transforming the country’s education landscape.

“This transformation plan aims to address issues of accessibility, quality, equity, unity and efficiency, setting an ambitious trajectory for the country’s education sector,“ it said. -Bernama