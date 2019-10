KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MoE) is still in the process of finding the best solution to the student protest issue at the recent convocation ceremony in Universiti Malaya (UM).

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching (pix) said the ministry was still looking for an appropriate platform to engage the two parties to find a solution to the issue.

“We are still in the process of engaging both parties to solve this matter, we need both sides to engage and not to be enraged,“ she said at the Back to School programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Klang Gate here today.

In the incident on Monday, a 23-year-old graduate held up a placard denouncing racism and urged the university’s vice-chancellor to resign, to the surprise of guests and top UM administrators present at the ceremony. — Bernama