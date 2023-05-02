MOE expresses grief over fatal crash involving teachers at LPT2

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has expressed condolences over the passing of a husband and wife who were teachers at Sekolah Menengah Agama Persekutuan Kajang in an accident on the East Coast Highway 2 (LPT2) yesterday afternoon.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek in a Facebook post today expressed her deepest condolences to the family of Arbain Baharudin, 47, and his wife Rosmawati Bakar @ Lalar, 48.

“May the family be patient and persevere through this huge test. We pray that both of their souls will be blessed and placed among the believers. Al-Fatihah,“ read the post.

In the 4 pm incident, the couple were killed when their multi-purpose vehicle crashed at KM274 of the LPT2 near the Cheneh toll plaza exit.

The couple’s children, Farah Najwa, 20, Fatin Najla, 10, and Faikal Nabila, eight, sustained minor injuries. - Bernama