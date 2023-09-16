MOE firm in handling issue of teachers using students as social media content

KUCHING: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is firm in handling the issue of teachers using students as social media content.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said guidelines have been issued to ensure protection is given to students.

“In this age of overflowing idols, and lack of role models, it is my great hope to see educators become role models in society.

“Malaysians are a reflection of their teachers, teachers with integrity, highly civilised and teachers with morals.

“A teacher needs to defend the national indoctrination and truly stand up for the nation’s education,“ she said at the Malaysia Day celebration at the Batu Lintang Teacher Education Institute here last night.

At the ceremony, Fadhlina announced the allocation of RM150,000 from the Ministry of Education to the teacher education institute for small maintenance works.-Bernama