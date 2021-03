KUALA LUMPUR, March 5: Efforts to realise the final wave (Wave 3) of the Malaysian Education Development Plan (PPPM) (2013-2025) will be among the main focuses of the Education Ministry (MOE) to improve the national education system.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said this was in line with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s concern for the country’s education system.

“What the Prime Minister emphasised to me is that we can improve the education system to ensure that its quality continues to be improved. He also asked me about PPPM’s status,” he said when appearing on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme tonight.

Muhyiddin had launched PPPM when he was the deputy prime minister and Education Minister in 2013.

PPPM is the foundation or guide to Malaysia’s education system, which is holistic and one that encompasses plans to improve its quality.

The final wave focuses on the shift towards excellence with increased operational flexibility.

Radzi said he had asked the MOE workforce to detail out steps that can be taken in ensuring PPPM’s goals are met.

“Sometimes, we have a good plan but if it is not executed well then the results would not be very clear, and that is why people tend to ask what is the minister’s plan... in general, there is already a plan set,“ he said.- Bernama