MoE hopes to offer PPKI programme in all schools

GEORGE TOWN: The Education Ministry (MoE) intends to offer the Special Education Integrated Programme (PPKI) in all schools to ensure that no children with disabilities drop out without proper education.

Its deputy minister Lim Hui Ying (pix) said the ministry was trying to extend this programme to all schools but was facing the challenge of a lack of educators.

“To have PPKI in a school, apart from educators, we must also have appropriate facilities such as disabled toilets, disabled rams and others for these special needs students,” she told Bernama here today.

Lim said MoE data showed that a total of 76 schools in Penang have PPKI and inclusive education programmes (PPI).

She said access to education is a right for all citizens regardless of race, religion and ability.

“I hope we can hold more such classes (PPKI) in all districts because there are special children everywhere and they need more attention,” she said.

She said the MoE’s focus is on improving accessibility and mobility, especially in providing at least four basic facilities that include ramps, handrails, parking, and disabled-friendly toilets, upgrading special education classes and Special Education Service Centres.

“The MoE has also increased the number of development projects applied through the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) to build additional buildings that include classrooms and other facilities for the Special Education Integrated Programme,” she said.

Earlier, Lim, who is also Penang DAP secretary, along with several other state-elected representatives, distributed moon cakes at the Penang Bernama bureau office in conjunction with the Moon Cake Festival that falls on Sept 29. - Bernama