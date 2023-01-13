MOE hopes to restore 17 ‘sick school’ projects by year-end

NIBONG TEBAL: The Ministry of Education (MOE) hopes to complete works on 17 schools nationwide that fall under the ‘sick’ project category by the end of the year.

Its Minister Fadhlina Sidek said she would ensure that the works would be expedited to change the status of the schools from ‘sick’ to retender.

“Works on these 17 schools are 90 per cent complete but they have been delayed due to some issues such as the shortage of foreign workers.

“We hope the works will complete by this year so that students can enroll into these schools,” she told reporters after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan Keledang Jaya, Changkat near here today.

Fadhlina also announced an allocation of RM250,000 for the maintenance of facilities at Sekolah Kebangsaan Keledang Jaya.

Earlier, she visited Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sungai Acheh, Tanjong Berembang near here and announced that a total of RM300,000 had been allocated to carry out maintenance works at the school’s facilities including the canteen. - Bernama