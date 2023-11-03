MoE introduces 18 financial support initiatives for students in flood-hit areas

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has introduced 18 financial support initiatives specifically for students affected by the flood disaster.

Its minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix) said the aid could only be given after an application for assistance is received, because the form of aid would be according to the applicant’s needs.

“We have various forms of schooling aid...when school reopens, applications submitted to the school will be considered by the state and district education offices.

“For example, with the situation in Johor...we have 18 financial support initiatives to help them...what’s important, they are able to continue their studies,“ she told reporters after a Back-to-School programme organised by Persatuan Sahabat Kanak-Kanak Cancer here today.

She said in the flood-hit areas there would usually be issues with school books, uniforms and other welfare needs required by the students.

As such, Fadhlina said the ministry has issued a new circular (SPI) regarding school preparation in the first week with teachers focusing on programmes or activities to get familiar with their students and make them at ease in school.

Students affected by the floods need not come to school in their uniforms,” she said adding that no lessons will be conducted in the first week.

Earlier, the Nibong Tebal MP said the ministry has no plan to postpone the 2023/2024 school session in flood-hit areas, but the students involved would be given the option of having home-based learning and teaching (PdPR) sessions. - Bernama