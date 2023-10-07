MOE investigating claims of students bitten by teacher

BUTTERWORTH: The Education Ministry (MOE) is conducting a detailed investigation into the incident in which students were left traumatised and emotionally distraught after allegedly being bitten by a male teacher at a school in Kelantan, which went viral on social media yesterday.

Its deputy minister Lim Hui Ying (pix) said the ministry takes the allegations seriously and will take appropriate action if the incident proved to be true.

“MOE has identified the post uploaded on Facebook alleging the incident. The incident should not have occurred. We are investigating further and will take appropriate action.

“I would like to stress that MOE will never compromise on such issues,“ she told reporters after her working visit to the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bagan Jaya today

Lim was commenting on a woman’s statement claiming that her son felt afraid to go to school because he was often bitten by a male teacher.

She claimed that her son was not the only victim as it had also occurred to several other students.

During her visit, Lim said that MOE had approved RM500,000 for the upgrading and maintenance of SMK Bagan Jaya.

Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng, who was also present, contributed RM200,000 for the repair of toilets and installation of air-conditioners in the staff room. -Bernama