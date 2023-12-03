MoE looking into recommendations to address sexual harassment, bullying in schools

NIBONG TEBAL: The Ministry of Education (MoE) is looking into the recommendations put forward by the special committee to address sexual harassment and bullying in schools.

Its minister, Fadhlina Sidek, said she was confident that the recommendations and proposals from the committee could improve safety and the school ecosystem.

“I believe we are moving towards a safe ecosystem and the recommendations will facilitate access for children to get help in the context of protecting themselves in relation to issues of bullying and sexual harassment.

“In addition, the recommendations will be able to strengthen policies especially on child protection thus ensuring their safety at school,“ she told reporters after the launch of the 3S (Safer Mind, Safer School, Safer Future) pilot project at Seberang Perai Selatan district education office today

She said the MoE will fine-tune the recommendations and this would be notified to the committee in working together to ensure that our children’s schools are safer. - Bernama