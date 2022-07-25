MOE, MOF in talks to increase RMT rate in Budget 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is in discussion with the Ministry of Finance (MOF) to consider presenting the proposal to increase the Supplementary Food Programme (RMT) rate in Budget 2023.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the matter required detailed study as it has huge financial implications and, as such, his ministry is in the process of preparing the papers to be taken to the final stage.

“On the RMT (rate), which is said to be too low, we are discussing and will continue to discuss with the MOF to ensure we take into account all aspects.

“This matter will be discussed to prepare the papers to be taken to the Cabinet. We must remember that each of these matters requires a bit of time because it involves huge implications,” he told a media conference after attending the Sustainable Natural Exploration at Zoo Negara today.

He said the study would also take into account the challenges of rising costs.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health (MOH) proposed that the RMT rate for primary school pupils be raised to RM4 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM5 in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

On the issue of abandoned teachers’ quarters, he said this was due to the non-strategic location of the quarters and a lack of demand to live in the quarters.

“This issue must be seen in the context of, firstly, there being a high demand for strategically-located quarters and, secondly, there being quarters built in areas that do not have any demands, especially when it costs less to live outside... there are also quarters built in unsuitable locations.

“This is an issue of legacy that has long existed and we, at the ministry, are looking for ways to resolve it,” he said. — Bernama