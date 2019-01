KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) stressed that it is not involved in the issue of recruiting and terminating contract workers for security services and cleaning of schools.

In a statement, MOE said the businesses involving contract workers were handled fully by companies obtaining the contract to provide the support services.

‘’The number of workers utilised also depends on the appointed companies.

‘’Security services and cleanliness of schools are contract services. It is MOE’s hope that the companies receiving contracts for security services will look after the welfare and interests of their respective workers,’’ said the statement. — Bernama