MOE prepared for floods during SPM exam

NIBONG TEBAL: The Ministry of Education (KPM) has made preparations for floods should they occur when students sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination which starts tomorrow until March 15.

Its minister Fadhlina Sidek (pic) said the ministry’s flood operations room and all State Education Departments (JPN) are on full preparedness to deal with all flood-related issues during the examination.

“All JPN are prepared, especially involving states that always, are expected to experience or are even used to facing floods. Our schools are also prepared to deal with them (floods) as examination and flood evacuation centres (PPS).

“We (MOE) are also working with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to prepare equipment and make preparations to face floods. Hopefully, there will be no floods because we want the candidates to face the examination in the safest conditions,“ she told reporters here today.

She said this after attending an early schooling aid programme by Nationgate to five National-Type Tamil Schools (SJKT) in the Jawi state constituency, at SJKT Nibong Tebal, here. The company donated RM12,000 to 150 students.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nibong Tebal, said MOE has taken note of the SJKT Sungai Bakap project, which has been abandoned, causing ire among the parents of pupils there.

She said that she herself has taken note of the issue and will look into it to ensure that the preparation and construction of the school follows the set schedule.

The project was abandoned since a year ago, believed to be due to a shortage of funds. - Bernama