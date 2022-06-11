MOE preparing working paper to improve internet connectivity in schools

LAHAD DATU: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is preparing a working paper to be tabled to the Cabinet on the need to boost internet facilities in all schools in the country in line with the implementation of digitalisation in education.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the preparation of the working paper which involved the views of all quarters in the ministry was now in the final stage.

“In this context, we want the internet to cover a larger area as currently, there are only three places in schools which are provided with internet, namely, the classrooms, resource centre and school office.

“When we talk about digitalisation in education, the most important thing is to ensure much wider internet access in schools specifically in classrooms, hostel and the whole school,” he told reporters after launching the Felda Digital Maker Hub - Coding and Robotic (FDMH) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sahabat 4, Felda Sahabat near here today.

Also present at the ceremony was Felda chairman Tan Sri Idris Jusoh.

Radzi said the process of upgrading the internet involving over 10,000 schools in the country would entail a large expenditure worth billions of ringgit, while hoping that the effort would receive support and approval.

In his speech, he commended Felda which was committed to creating a digital educational landscape in the rural area with the implementation of FDMH at 19 schools in Felda schemes to date, which had benefitted 3,483 students.

“In the next one-and-a-half years, I hope all the 270 schools in Felda schemes will be involved with FDMH,” he said.

Meanwhile Idris said the FDMH initiative would cost RM4.05 million, and the funds would be obtained through sponsorships by non-government organisations (NGO) and individuals.

He said the sponsorship was to provide basic robotic equipment at a cost of RM15,000 per school.

“This initiative would become a part of the co-curriculum activity which would be conducted through the school’s robotic club and could become a platform to promote excellence among students,” he said.

Idris said the MOE would be responsible for the proper implementation of the activity while Felda would provide training to the design and technology teachers involved. — Bernama