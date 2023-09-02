MOE probing allegation involving teacher who told student to convert

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has received feedback from the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Education Department on an allegation involving a teacher who told a student to convert as shown in a video that went viral on social media on Feb 8.

The MOE in a statement today said it viewed the issue seriously and stressed that religious matters should not be ridiculed as they could threaten racial and national harmony.

“A preliminary investigation has been carried out immediately to obtain the validity of the information,“ it said, adding that further investigation and appropriate action will be taken against those found ridiculing race and religion.

It said the ministry will provide full cooperation to the police if necessary.

“The MOE will not compromise on matters involving school management, especially matters that may threaten racial and religious unity,“ it added. - Bernama