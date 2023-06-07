MOE probing alleged bullying at school in Malacca

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is conducting an investigation to determine whether or not there was an element of bullying at a school in Malacca, said minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix).

She said this was following an incident where a nine-year-old boy died after he was believed to have been strangled by his elder brother who was an alleged victim of bullying at the school.

“The ministry is working with the authorities to find out if there is an element of bullying at the school attended by the 14-year-old student.

“If (bullying) exists, it must go through the complaint process at the MOE through the bullying complaint portal and the investigation will be carried out by the authorities,“ she told reporters after handing over the 2022 MOE-Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM)-Milo Sports Awards here today.

The media reported that the teenager’s father claimed that his son’s attitude began to change after he was bullied by senior students since Form One.

The teenager is being remanded for seven days until July 12. -Bernama