MoE proposes to increase preschool food assistance rate in Budget 2023

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry has proposed to increase the rate for Preschool Food Assistance (BMP) from RM2 to RM2.50 in Peninsular Malaysia, and RM2.25 to RM2.75 in Sabah and Sarawak.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix) said the ministry had submitted a proposal to the Finance Ministry to increase BMP in Budget 2023, as the current rate showed that preschoolers were not getting enough nutrition for their growth.

“We, at the ministry, are fighting for more funds to ensure nutrition for preschoolers,“ she told a press conference after delivering her new year’s address to ministry staff here today.

Fadhlina said that various initiatives were being examined and tuned by the ministry to strengthen preschool education, including increasing the number of preschool classes per year, increasing the pupils’ enrollment, as well as the quality of teachers and their assistants.

She said the ministry also proposed to establish 118 preschool classes nationwide this year, including in poor urban and rural areas, as well as interiors.

On the Madani concept introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Fadhlina said it was also instilled as part of the ministry’s aspirations and thrusts to strengthen the country’s education system, for example, on the issue of sustainability of teaching and curriculum, as well as the welfare of teachers and students. - Bernama