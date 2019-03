GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Education (MOE) today repeated its commitment to reduce the burden of teachers while restoring their true duties to educate the nation’s children.

Its minister, Dr. Maszlee Malik said MOE would ensure that by the end of this year the teachers would only be focusing on the true tasks of not only educating but also fostering human values.

“In the 2019 message which took place on Jan 14, the Ministry of Education has drawn up a plan to lighten the teachers’ duty in the hope that teachers can return to their true duties of educating.

“They are not only involved with the process of teaching and learning in the classroom but they also instill values, foster character and human values in our children. That is among our commitments,“ he told reporters after launching the Mass Movement ‘Thank you Teacher’ in conjunction with the 2019 National Teacher’s Day celebration, here yesterday.

He said the message was taking place at the school level and was receiving positive feedback. — Bernama