MOE reschedules SPM 2022 exam for 431 candidates affected by floods

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will reschedule the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 examination for 431 candidates who were stranded and unable to go to the designated examination centre or a nearby centre due to floods.

In a statement today, the MOE said the Examination Board (LP) was in the midst of collecting detailed information about the affected candidates.

“The rescheduling of the exam will be implemented after getting the confirmation of the state education director,” said the ministry.

MOE said yesterday’s continuous heavy rain had affected 17 examination centres in Johor, Pahang and Sarawak with seven of them unable to open after roads to the centres were cut off.

It said the 195 flood-affected candidates in Johor and Pahang have been moved to nearby examination centres with the help of government agencies to sit for the examination.

According to the MOE, the management of SPM 2022 examination in a flood situation is based on the Circular on the Preparedness of Floods that Threaten the Examination Process (Op Payung) No. 1/2001.

“Uncertain weather conditions and continuous heavy rain have affected the smooth management of the SPM 2022 examination.

“The MoE is always ready with standard operating procedures and appropriate measures to ensure that the SPM 2022 examination can proceed smoothly and in an orderly manner,” he said.

As of this morning, a total of 27,467 flood victims have been evacuated to relief centers in the five flood-affected states, namely Johor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah and Melaka.

The MOE also advised SPM 2022 candidates to immediately inform their respective schools or their respective state education departments if they are stranded and cannot get to the designated examination centre or any nearby examination centre.

Candidates can also contact the flood operations room at the LP headquarters and the state education departments. - Bernama