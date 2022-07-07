MOE respects Examination Board’s decision to revoke SPM History paper results of 15 students: Radzi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) respects the decision made by the Examination Board (LP) with regard to revoking the results of the History paper for 15 students who sat for the 2021 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (pix) said the LP was an independent body that made decisions based on set protocols.

“LP is an independent body, if the minister intervenes, it will trigger a chaotic scenario in the context of the implementation of the examination,“ he said in a press conference after officiating the Digital Utilisation and Technology Awards (DUTA) 2021, at Bukit Kiara here today.

A Facebook post regarding the LP’s letter on its decision to uphold the revocation of the results of the History 2 paper for 15 students at a school in Putrajaya went viral on social media today.

According to the post, the cancellation of the examination results for the subject was allegedly due to the students involved bringing their mobile phones into the examination hall.

Meanwhile, on the issue of a school in Sungai Besi here which invited a social media influencer as a motivational speaker, Radzi said the MOE would look into the issue before making any comment.

“I will see what the context of the invitation is... so I have yet to receive in-depth information on this.

The school’s move to invite the individual recently was criticised and even sparked concern among parents who claimed that the individual had a bad influence on students, besides questioning his qualifications as a speaker. — Bernama