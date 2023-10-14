MOE: RM58.7 billion allocation proves education continues to be given priority

PUTRAJAYA: The allocation of RM58.7 billion, which is the largest in Budget 2024, proves that the education aspect continues to be given priority to ensure that the aspiration to build a viable and globally competitive Malaysia MADANI will be achieved, said the Ministry of Education (MOE).

It said a total of RM2.5 billion has been allocated for the construction of 26 new schools including Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Laya-laya (Sabah); SMK Baie (Sarawak); SMK Seri Melati (Pahang); SMK Bandar Universiti (Perak), and SMK Binjai in Kelantan, while RM82 million is provided for the construction of 26 new preschool buildings.

“The MOE bears a great responsibility to ensure that the allocations given in the Budget 2024 will be utilised in the best possible way and have an impact on the development of the country’s education,” it said in a statement today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the Malaysia MADANI Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, said education remains the main component that receives allocations in the national budget planning with MOE allocated RM58.7 billion, compared with RM55.2 billion this year.

Meanwhile, MOE said that RM1.9 billion is to upgrade and maintain schools nationwide, which is RM930 million for improving dilapidated buildings and facilities at 450 schools with 185 projects in Sarawak and 155 projects in Sabah.

“RM1 billion is for the maintenance of all types of schools including special education schools with a focus on the needs of autistic students,” it said.

The government also allocated RM220 million for the development of two new Islamic education institutions including Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Jempol, Negeri Sembilan which is under MOE.

The Budget 2024 is also expanding the income criteria for parents applying for the Federal Small Scholarship (BKP) for their children, based on the Poverty Income Line (PGK) of RM2,589 from RM1,500.

“To ensure that children from poor families do not miss out on education, the government has also agreed to extend the Poor Students’ Trust Fund (KWAPM) assistance to Form Three students which was previously provided to Form One students and this will benefit one million students with an allocation of RM150 million,” it said.

It said RM100 million was provided for the empowerment of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) specifically to maintain and upgrade school computer laboratories as well as the acquisition of new equipment for STEM learning.

Budget 2024 also takes into account infrastructure and support equipment for students with special needs (MBPK) involving the allocation of RM180 million for the construction of 18 new special needs blocks.

These include SMK Kubang Rotan in Kedah, Sekolah Kebangsaan Bandar Baru Perda (Penang) and SMK Dato’ Ali Ahmad, Perlis, it said.

Another RM30 million has also been set aside to supply special education support equipment and provide disabled-friendly facilities in schools and RM100 million has also been set aside to implement a holistic approach involving all parties in helping students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“MOE also welcomes the government’s initiative to provide a total of RM2.4 billion to build, maintain and refurbish civil servant quarters including teachers’ quarters. The ministry will also emphasise the application of ‘karamah insaniah’ (human dignity) among students,” it said. -Bernama