KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education’s (MOE) decision not to reintroduce the teaching of science and mathematics in English (PPSMI) is the right move, said the Malaysian Linguistic Association (PLM).

PLM adviser Professor Datuk Dr Awang Sariyan (pix) said so far 26 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) had expressed support for the decision.

He said in addition to PLM, other organisations which support the MOE’s decision include the Malay Consultative Council, the Federation of National Writers Association of Malaysia (Gapena), the Malaysian Youth Council, the West Malaysia Malay Teachers Union (KGMMB) and the Federation of Peninsular Malay Students (GPMS).

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Education) Mohd Radzi Jidin mentioned the MOE’s decision in his written reply in the Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Awang Sariyan, who is also the incumbent holder of the Za’ba Chair at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris, said in a statement today that all studies showed that the PPSMI did not succeed in improving English proficiency and student achievement in science and mathematics.

He said despite the huge expenditure of more than RM5 billion, PPSMI’s achievement was only around three per cent and caused a significant decline in student achievement in English, science and mathematics.

“On average, studies showed that more than 70% of students and teachers do not consider PPSMI as the right programme to improve their proficiency in English, science and mathematics. The achievement of students in international tests related to science and mathematics such as PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) and TIMMS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study) declined significantly after the implementation of the PPSMI.

“The adverse effects of the PPSMI can also be seen in the decline in students’ interest in choosing the science stream down to only about 25% and had an impact on the number of science and technology students in institutions of higher learning which also declined,“ he said

Likewise, he said, the implementation of the Dual Language Programme (DLP) should be reassessed as it created polarisation among students, with some taking science and mathematics in English, while another group in the Malay language.

Awang Sariyan said the replacement of the PPSMI with the policy to “Uphold Bahasa Malaysia and to Strengthen the English language” (MBMMBI) has begun to show positive effects and there was no need for the PPSMI to be considered for re-implementation.

In addition, he said, language and education experts have offered solutions by enhancing improvements in the English Language subject itself, which covers curriculum, teacher training, pedagogy or teaching methods and teaching materials.

Awang Sariyan, who is also Chairman of the Board of Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka said the language institution had set up a team led by educationist Professor Emeritus Datuk Dr Isahak Haron to submit practical steps in improving the teaching of Bahasa Melayu, English and Islamic Education, for the MOE. — Bernama