KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has set up a help desk at the State Education Department (NRD) to assist parents who need clarifications or information regarding the 2019 schooling session.

Parents can use the facility to seek clarification on issues such as the abolition of the elementary level exams (for Primary One, Two and Three), textbooks, ‘Bantuan awal persekolahan’ and school enrolment for Malaysian citizens without a document.

The Help Desk will operate from tomorrow (Jan 2) during office hours,“ said the MOE in a statement.

MOE added parents can contact NRDs in their respective states. Below are the details:

>> Kuala Lumpur - 03-62046145 / 46

>> Perlis - 04-9737693

>> Putrajaya - 03-88890000

>> Kedah - 04-7404000

>> Penang - 04-6521012

>> Perak 05-5015109

>> Negri Sembilan 06-7653192

>> Malacca - 06-2325542

>> Johor - 07-310000

>> Pahang - 09-5715741

>> Kelantan - 09-7418082 / 8092

>> Terengganu - 09-6213003

>> Sabah - 088-537111

>> Sarawak - 08-2473712 / 08-2473742

>> Labuan - 087-583360