JOHOR BARU: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is encouraging the private sector to also help in centre-staging knowledge on robotics in tahfiz schools in the country.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said that knowledge related to robotics was seen as very important to complement the education of the students to ensure they were not left behind.

‘’Indeed, the Education Ministry encourages the activity on robotics because it is a preparation for our children in the job sector in future which will be so dependent on robotics, the science related to the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

“So, we must equip our children with all the knowledge that provides for their future,“ he told reporters after attending the closing assembly of the Tun Fatimah i-Challenge at Tun Fatimah School, here today.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Simpang Rengam MP expressed his delight at the growth of the tahfiz school in the country.

However, at the same time, he feared that students in the school were seen as not being much exposed to robotic skills for their future.

Regarding the match of Tun Fatimah i-Challenge, which included the programming and developing robotics, he believed he it would be able to turn out students who were very thorough, highly committed and patient in solving problems. - Bernama