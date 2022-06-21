MOE to find ways to resolve SPM absentees issue: Radzi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry (MOE) will find ways to resolve the issue of candidates opting out of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

Senior Minister of Education Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the issue was not something new; in fact, the figure of around 10,000 absent candidates recorded last year was almost similar to that recorded in previous years.

“We are reviewing the results (of SPM 2021). As such, we are looking at new constraints and challenges faced in the context of candidates’ no-shows.

“We will look into this matter in a comprehensive manner because it has been going on for so long,” he told reporters at the Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka 66th Anniversary Celebration here today.

Radzi also said that the ministry’s efforts in implementing the concept of ‘Sekolahku Sejahtera’ to inculcate students’ interest in the school system could be seen as a step to address the problem.

“Among the aspects emphasised in the concept is to create a school atmosphere that is fun enough for (students) to attend...we don’t have to force them and they themselves will feel that school is their place.

“If we don’t address the problem thoroughly and analyse it one by one, we won’t be able to find a suitable approach or mechanism (to solve it),” he said.

Asked if there is a possibility that school students are now more interested in working instead of going to school, Radzi said he had met with parents whose children did not enter the school system because they were comfortable working.

Therefore, he said, all quarters, including parents, should realise that school was an important component in the development of young people.

“Students, parents, teachers and the community need to work together to ensure that our children continue to go to school,” he said. - Bernama