MOE to identify holistic approach to overcome device ownership issues

TAMBUNAN: The Education Ministry (MOE) is identifying a more holistic and comprehensive approach to overcome the lack of electronic device ownership among students, this to ensure a smoother virtual teaching and learning process at home in the future.

Its minister, Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (pix) said according to the ministry’s survey on online learning, involving 900,000 students nationwide, 36 per cent do not own any electronic device.

“There are too many students who do not have electronic devices or gadgets to be used for home-based learning including online learning.

“Due to that, the ministry is looking holistically at the best approach, to enable students to have reasonable access (to devices) and implement a comprehensive system that provide give optimum benefit to them,“ he told reporters after attending the Kupi-Kupi event at Sekolah Menengah Nambayan here, today.

Also present was Sabah Education director Dr Mistirine Radin and the school’s principal Soffrie Aniar Abdullah.

Earlier, Mohd Radzi in his speech said the Education Ministry was also committed to infrastructural development in the state, including the upgrading of school buildings, as many are still in poor condition.

As such, he said the ministry would update the list of such schools to determine priorities, in order to speed up upgrading works based on the Public Works Department assessment.

Mohd Radzi also called for stronger support from the Sabah Education Department, teachers and parents, as he believed that close cooperation between the entities would create a better education system.

In the ceremony, he also presented a mocked cheque worth RM91,800 to the Tambunan District Education Office for special need students’ allowance for the schooling year’s phase two (July-Dec).-Bernama