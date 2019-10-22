MoE to improve SOP for debate competition in schools

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will improve the standard operating procedure (SOP) for school-level debate competition to avoid controversial topics that touched on sensitive issues related to religion, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister Dr Maszlee Malik (pix) said this was following the issue surrounding the 2019 Tun Razak Cup English language debate competition which included topics discussing sensitive religious issues.

“The MoE has always supported any programme and activity that contributes towards the personality development of schoolchildren.

“However, the organisation of such competition must adhere to the guidelines set by the MoE to avoid any controversy in the future,“ he said during the Ministers’ Question Time in the house.

Maszlee was replying to a question from Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (PAS-Tumpat) who wanted to know the action that had been taken against the organiser of the competition.

Maszlee said the ministry viewed the matter seriously and had set up a special committee to investigate the matter.

He said the Student Affairs Department of Universiti Teknologi Mara was also investigating the involvement of its students as competition judges.

The Tun Razak Cup has been held since 2009. — Bernama