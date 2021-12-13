MOE to introduce the ‘Sekolahku Sejahtera’ to curb bullying

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry is in the final stages of the engagement session to introduce a ‘Sekolahku Sejahtera’ concept, which among others, aims to deal with bullying in schools.

Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (pix) said the concept is not a new subject, but rather it was to inculcate noble values among students in the early stages of schooling.

“Among the root causes of bullying is that some students behave in an irrational manner when acting in a group. They feel that when in a group, they can bully their friends.

“These groupings are, among the factors that led to the situation today. The students do not consider what they are doing to be wrong.

“There is no sense of empathy in considering what it feels like to be the one who is bullied or beaten, he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 at the committee level for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Radzi said the ‘Sekolahku Sejahtera concept has 14 elements that teachers will instill indirectly during classes.

He added the students who are currently not exposed at an early stage, need to make a decision rationally, which is the biggest impact of bullying symptoms on themselves, their families and their future, including the victims of bullying.

“Insya-Allah, in the near future, we will go to the ground and explain the concept that we want our children, not only to focus academically but also understand the important concepts in life,” he added.

More than 20 Members of Parliament took part in the debate session and the Dewan Rakyat later passed an estimated operating expenditure of RM47,590,933,700 for the Education Ministry.

-Bernama