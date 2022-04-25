MOE to issue guidelines to teachers on uploading teaching session on social media

KAJANG: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will be issuing guidelines to teachers on ’live’ streaming on social media when conducting teaching and learning in the classrooms.

Senior Education Minister, Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said some of the recordings gave an emotional impact on the students and pupils in the schools.

“So, we are detailing what is the most appropriate approach, and we have also informed teachers to avoid such acts as it has a major impact (on students),” he told reporters after the Generational End Game Anti-Smoking 18 (GEGAR-18) programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Seri Putra, here today.

Also present was Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

On a separate issue, Radzi said the ministry is in the process of identifying the root cause of why teachers are opting for early retirement.

However, he added there had been no significant change in the number of retired teachers over the past six years.

“​​​​​Our data shows that there is not much difference between the trend in 2017 and this year. We are only further identifying the cause of teachers retiring early. We will provide a more in-depth explanation soon,” he added.

Previously, UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the report by the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) estimated over 10,000 teachers have been submitting their papers annually for early retirement over the last few years.

This figure far exceeds the Education Ministry’s statistics and the matter deemed is worrying. - Bernama