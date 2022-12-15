MOE to reactivate National Education Advisory Council

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MoE) will reactivate the National Education Advisory Council (MPPK) as provided for under the Education Act 1996.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek the MPPK would be chaired by her and the 15 committee members to be chosen would comprise stakeholders, including activists, teachers, former teachers and academics.

“With the existence of the MPPK, it is hoped that it will help the ministry to contribute ideas and views to the MoE in formulating and improving the direction of national education.

“This includes considering the continuity of the Malaysian Education Blueprint, which will end in 2025,” she told a special media conference, here, today.

Also present was Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying, the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Yusran Shah Mohd Yusof and director-general of Education Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali.

Fadhlina welcomed members of the public to propose the names of suitable individuals to be members of the MPPK, adding that the list of selected members would be announced soon.

She also said that the MoE would continue implementing existing education policies and improve the delivery process to ensure its efficiency and effectiveness.

Asked if the MoE will implement one of the agendas under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto, namely recognising the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), she said it was not a priority of the MoE, for now, and that the main focus of the unity government was on efforts to address the economic and cost of living issues faced by the people.

She said that any other issues, including the recognition of the UEC, would be looked into from time to time according to current needs and priorities.

As for the grievances raised by teachers regarding the issue of redeployment, which they claim to be not transparent, Yusran Shah said they have taken note of the complaints.

“The original purpose (of redeployment) is to ensure teachers do not serve too long in a particular school. There are some who have served almost 20 years in one school, so we want to see changes.

“However, we are also aware of the teachers’ views in terms of their difficulties when they are redeployed. That is why at the ministry level, we have held several discussions on improving the redeployment process,” he said. - Bernama