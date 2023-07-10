MOE to strengthen agrotech programmes in vocational colleges

PASIR PUTEH: The Education Ministry (MOE) will strengthen the agrotech programmes in vocational colleges nationwide to make this sector as an income source for the country.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said agricultural programmes conducted with various strategic partners play a crucial role in ensuring food security.

“The inaugural 2023 Agrotek Madani Carnival@KVKPM programme, which encompasses various agricultural aspects, is an initial initiative by MOE to strengthen the agriculture sector.

“It is also an approach to improve students’ abilities in mastering agricultural skills and technology, fostering expertise in this sector. We believe this initiative can be expanded to all vocational colleges,“ she said at a press conference after officiating the carnival at Pasir Puteh Vocational College here today.

The carnival seeks to promote the use of modern technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture and nurture interest in agrotech among the younger generation.

The initiative supports the fundamental agricultural sector’s needs and ensures the nation’s food security, in line with the National Agrofood Policy 2021-2030. - Bernama