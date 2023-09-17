MOE welcomes public applications for SPM 2023 exam invigilators

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry (MOE) is inviting the public to apply to be invigilators for 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations for the very first time.

The ministry made the announcement in a post on its Facebook page today, stating that applications are open from Sept 12 until Oct 31 and those interested can submit their application forms to the State Education director at the respective state education departments via the link https://bit.ly/44KmnxL.

“Successful applicants shortlisted as volunteer candidates will be scheduled for interviews at the nearby district education office,” the ministry added.

Applicants must be Malaysian citizens aged 18 to 65, possess at least an SPM qualification or its equivalent recognised by the government, have no criminal record and court actions, and possess their own transportation.

MOE said this initiative is among the seven measures introduced to reduce the workload of teachers, as announced by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek on Feb 17.

The MOE said that there are five applicant categories; Category 1 - retired government employees under the Education Service Officer scheme; Category 2 -students of public higher education institutions, private higher education institutions, teacher training institutes, foundation or matriculation graduates; Category 3 - teachers of state government religious secondary schools, private schools, and MARA Junior Science Colleges; Category 4 - government contract workers or contractual employees; and Category 5 - non-government employees or retired government and private sector individuals.

Further information can be obtained at the respective state education departments, or by emailing the Examination Board at khidmatbantu.lp@moe.gov.my. -Bernama