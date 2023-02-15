MOE will ensure King’s decree on education implemented for people’s benefit

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will ensure that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s call regarding various matters on education is implemented for the benefit of the people.

MOE, in a statement yesterday, said the move is, among other things, to guide the Digital Education Policy (DPD) to meet the country’s digital education agenda as well as the current and future needs of education.

“The ministry is also committed to ensuring that educational institutions’ infrastructure is always safe and in conducive condition by undertaking projects to improve or replace dilapidated school buildings.

“In the area of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), it will continue to be empowered to produce TVET graduates that meet the needs of the industry and the country through a collaborative approach between the public and private sectors,“ the statement said.

To further improve the level of safety and well-being of students in schools, the ministry said it will empower the use of the Child Sexual Crime Intervention Module in Schools (IHSAN Module), in addition to conducting research and reviews related to more comprehensive student discipline rules.

In his Royal Address when opening the second session of the 15th Parliament yesterday, the King touched on several matters involving education, including disclosing that the digital education policy which covers the provision of digital infrastructure and capabilities was being drafted.

His Majesty also supported efforts to further strengthen TVET, including establishing joint ventures between the public and private sectors, with the industry managing the operations of TVET institutions to ensure graduates are trained according to the current needs of local industries. - Bernama