MoE will not intervene in UM protest grad issue

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MoE) will not intervene in the matter of the student who conducted a protest against the vice-chancellor of Universiti Malaya during a convocation ceremony on Oct 14.

Minister Dr Maszlee Malik (pix) said the ministry respected the university’s autonomy and believed that it would be able to handle the issue.

“I have already told my deputy (Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching) that we will not get involved in this. The mediation process will only be done if both parties agree to it.

“So, for the time being, we leave it to the UM because we believe in the autonomy and we do not want political interference. We let them manage it themselves,“ he told reporters after launching the International Islamic University Malaysia student union in Gombak here today. — Bernama