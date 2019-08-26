MOE will study use of toys to encourage mental stimulation among children

KLUANG: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will study the use of toys that can sharpen the minds of children in the early stages of education to produce a creative and innovative generation.

Its minister Dr Maszlee Malik (pix) said the idea came from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed who said children as young as five should be exposed to skills, innovation and creativity.

He said, however, his ministry was still formulating policies related to pre-school education, and if the idea was appropriate, it would be implemented.

“At present I do not wish to comment further on its implementation at the Federal Government level as it is still under study.

“However at Simpang Renggam (Maszlee’s constituency) I will implement it in the near future, with the cooperation of some private parties and we will see its effectiveness here (Simpang Renggam),“ he told Bernama yesterday.

Maszlee said the use of such toys has proven to be effective as he has seen its implementation in China.

He said this at the Simpang Renggam MP’s Interaction Session official launch with industry and education institutions in Simpang Renggam, Kluang, Batu Pahat and Layang Layang at the Simpang Renggam District Council (MDSR) hall here.

Also present were Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Wahid Razzaly and Kluang Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KLUCCCI) president Tan Sri Tan Seng Leong.

Meanwhile, in relation to the interaction session, Maszlee said it was more about working with the community, industry and educational institutions to develop areas around Simpang Renggam, Layang-Layang, Kluang and Batu Pahat.

He said the cooperation of the three parties is believed to bring many benefits, especially in relation to technical and vocational training (TVET).

“The programme will also include corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities among existing industries and educational institutions.

“The programme will start tomorrow and it will continue from time to time, as long as I am given the mandate here (Simpang Renggam),“ he said. — Bernama