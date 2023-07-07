MoF approves MyEG appointment as govt’s revenue collection agent

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has approved the appointment of MyEG Services Bhd (MyEG) as the collection agent for the government revenue and extended the company’s role as the provider of online services for the Immigration Department of Malaysia.

The e-government services provider said the terms of the extension would be finalised pursuant to further discussion with the government in due course and an agreement to formalise the extension would be signed at a later stage.

“The board is of the view that the extension is in the best interest of the company and is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets per share of the company for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2023 onwards,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

It said the company does not foresee any risks in relation to the extension at this point in time and none of the directors and/or major shareholders and persons connected with a director and/or major shareholder has any interest, direct or indirect, in relation to the extension.

It added that the company would release the necessary announcements in a timely manner to Bursa Malaysia Securities for subsequent development on the extension should there be material information that fell under the Main Market Listing Requirements. -Bernama