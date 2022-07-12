MOF confirms fire in rubbish room, awaiting official incident report

PUTRAJAYA: The Finance Ministry (MOF) is still waiting for the official report from the authorities about the cause of the fire in the rubbish room that occurred at 2.26pm yesterday.

MOF confirmed that a small fire broke out in the rubbish room located at level G, North Block of the Treasury Building.

“The small fire was put out completely by the Putrajaya fire and rescue team and was confirmed to have not spread to other areas in the building. No casualties nor losses were reported,” the ministry said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, Precinct 7 Fire and Rescue Station deputy chief M. Surass, said that the station received a call about the fire at 2.34pm and three fire engines that were dispatched arrived at the scene at 2.41pm, where they found that the fire had been kept under control by the building’s emergency response team.

The firefighters then took over at the scene and continued to put out the fire completely before the operation ended at 3.39pm, he said, adding that they were investigating the cause of the fire and any estimated losses.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP A.Asmadi Abdul Aziz also confirmed the incident when contacted. - Bernama