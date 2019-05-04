MOF denies Sarawak sidelined in infrastructure development

KUALA LUMPUR: The development allocation in 2019 for projects in Sarawak by the federal government is RM4.3 billion, the second largest for states in Malaysia after Sabah.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) said the allegation by Sarawak that the federal government had sidelined the state in terms of infrastructure development, following the announcement that 49 projects worth RM2.28 billion would be implemented in Sandakan district, was incorrect.

“True, the government has approved the 49 development projects in Sandakan district over five years, but, at the same time, there are more than 550 such projects throughout Sarawak with a total cost of RM41 billion,” he said in a statement, here today.

He said the Sarawak government should not be disputing the RM183 million allocation for Sandakan district, when the state had been allocated RM4.3 billion for this year.

“As promised, the federal government has provided more for development in Sarawak in the Budget 2019 when compared to the previous budget,” Lim added. - Bernama