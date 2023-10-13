MOF forecast wider current account surplus of RM62b in 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is expected to record a wider current account surplus of RM62 billion, or 3.4 per cent of gross national income (GNI) in 2023, on the back of a smaller deficit in the services and income accounts, said the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Last year, Malaysia’s current account surplus stood at RM55 billion, or 3.2 per cent of GNI, according to MoF’s Economic Outlook 2024 report released today.

The MoF said the current surplus of the balance of payments had widened to RM13.4 billion, or 1.6 per cent of GNI in the first half of 2023 (1H2023), attributable to a smaller deficit in the services and income accounts, while the goods account continued to register a surplus albeit narrowing.

“The performance is expected to continue in 2H2023 with the current account surplus forecast to expand to RM48.6 billion, or 5.2 per cent of the GNI following smaller deficit in the services and income accounts albeit narrowing surplus in the goods account,” it said.

On the goods account, MoF said it is forecast to register a lower surplus of RM170.2 billion in 2023, weighed down by decreasing exports of manufactured, agricultural and mining goods.

“Meanwhile, the services account is expected to record a smaller deficit of RM41.5 billion, following a turnaround in the travel account and narrowing deficit in the transport account, albeit wider deficit in other services accounts,” it said.

With the gradual return to normalcy in many nations post-Covid-19 pandemic, the MoF said the travel account is expected to register a surplus of RM14.5 billion, while the transport account is anticipated to register a smaller deficit of RM28.7 billion due to the surge in tourist arrivals.

“Other services account is expected to register a wider deficit of RM273 billion following increasing payments for construction, maintenance and repair services as well as financial services,” it said.

On the primary income account, MoF said it is projected to register a narrower deficit of RM47.1 billion in 2023 owing to a smaller deficit in the investment income account, albeit a higher deficit in the compensation of employees.

According to the ministry, earnings in the secondary income account for the whole year are anticipated to increase to RM35.3 billion following higher remittances by Malaysians working abroad.

“Nonetheless, payments in the secondary income account are expected to increase to RM54.9 billion, leading to a higher deficit of RM19.6 billion due to larger remittances by foreign workers from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nepal and the Philippines,” it said.

Meanwhile, the MoF said in 1H2023, the financial account registered a net outflow of RM13.9 billion, resulting from a significant drop in net inflows in direct investment and other investment accounts, coupled with wider net outflows in the portfolio investment and financial derivatives accounts.

It said that in 1H2023, foreign direct investment (FDI) registered a net inflow of RM15.1 billion, channelled mainly to the financial and insurance or takaful activities, as well as professional, scientific and technical activities.

While net outflows of direct investment abroad by Malaysian companies narrowed to RM9.1 billion, mainly directed into financial and insurance or takaful activities, electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply, as well as transportation and storage sectors, it added. -Bernama